WATCH | Pailman prepares Ferreira for her world title fight

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Veteran boxing trainer Bernie Pailman is grateful to have been roped in to assist Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira in preparation for the IBO junior lightweight title fight against Adidya “Lioness” Mimu.

The world title fight will be the main event of Fighters Club Promotions that promoter Terry-Anne Hart will stage at the Wild Coast Casino on April 25.

Based in the south of Johannesburg, Pailman, who is also an expert cutman, said: “I’m privileged for people to trust me in training Ferreira and be in her corner when she fights for a world title.”

He achieved greatness with Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen, guiding him to win two world titles — the IBF junior featherweight belt from Cassius “Hitman” Baloyi in 2009, and the IBO junior lightweight title against Australian Jack Asis in 2016.

“Obviously, there’s something good that they see in me,” said Pailman, who operates out of Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury, a community often associated with high crime rates.

Boxing trainer Bernie Pailmam reacts to his appointment to assist Bernice Ferreira in her upcoming world title fight. pic.twitter.com/MDM4nhJ9sO — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 7, 2026

Pailman and Arafat Kock will be opposing Vusi Mtolo, who trains Mimu.

Pailman worked with Mtolo during the time when Mtolo was an assistant of Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, whose No Doubt Management is now responsible for Ferreira’s career.

Pailman, Nathan and Mtolo travelled the world together, and they produced a number of world champions, including Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler, winning many world titles.

Kock also worked with Mtolo when Ferreira won the South African title in Terry-Anne’s tournament in Pretoria in November last year.

Pailman’s story is often cited as a successful journey from a dangerous lifestyle to a respected figure in sport, often partnering with others, such as former gang leader-turned-pastor Peter Faver, to train boxers.

Pailman began training fighters in 1998, working with figures such as Ralph Heynz and Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt, before going solo in 2002.

Pailman has produced a number of South African and international champions, including Ronald “King” Malindi, who reigned supreme as the national bantamweight holder until he died in 2023.

While 34-year-old Ferreira remains undefeated after nine fights, Mimu, 22, from Lilongwe in Malawi, has six wins and three losses to her name.

Nathan announced that Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke will welcome Namibian Jonas Mateus in a 10-round international bantamweight bout, which will be the main supporting act to the Ferreira-Mimu bout.

Ngxeke last fought five months ago when he lost to Jose Salas Reyes for the IBF bantamweight title in Mexico City, Mexico.

Pailman will assist Nathan in the corner due to their cordial relationship.

Sowetan