Steyn sets sights on seventh straight win at Two Oceans

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Gerda Steyn, SA’s ultra-distance running queen, is poised to chase a historic seventh consecutive title in the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon this weekend, revealing that her mindset has been the greatest asset behind her remarkable and sustained success.

“I don’t think about the race as something that I have won six times, because every year is different,” admitted Steyn.

“A previous victory doesn’t guarantee a future victory, and each year, I have to put everything I have got into the preparation. I try to find ways to improve by building on previous performances. I would never allow myself to get too comfortable.”

It’s an approach that has served Steyn well since she first completed the world’s most beautiful marathon in 14th position (4:15:44) in 2016.

Using her usual Dullstroom training base to prepare for what is expected to be a highly competitive race against the likes of Irvette van Zyl, Neheng Khatala, Shelmith Muruiki and others, the Two Oceans course record holder (3:26:54) chose to do some of her training sessions with up-and-coming Omuhle Kubheka of the John Hamelett-led Pan African Resources elite running team.

“It makes me extremely excited to see a young, talented athlete like Omuhle being so passionate about running. It feels like yesterday when I was in her shoes, desperate for advice from more experienced athletes, and so it just feels right to try and spend time with her.

“Also, I train on my own most of the time and even though I am used to it, company makes the miles go by so fast. When you train with others, you share some of the load. We were all based in Dullstroom, training towards the same goals, so why not join forces and help each other where we can?” - Sowetan Reporter