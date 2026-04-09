High-scoring Bucs on way to new club record

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Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates a goal with Orlando Pirates teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on the 07 April 2026.

Orlando Pirates’ recent goal rampage isn’t only boosting their goal difference, which could eventually prove vital in their title fight with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but it could also see them set a new club scoring record in a 30-game PSL era.

The Buccaneers – who have scored 11 times in their last two league fixtures, whipping TS Galaxy 6-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0 – already boast 45 league goals this term, with seven games left.

Their most prolific league campaign in the 30-match PSL format was in the 2004/05 season, where they found the back of the net 52 times, finishing as runners-up behind archfoes Kaizer Chiefs. This was under coach Kostadin Papic, when Pirates were known for their free-flowing football but ended up losing the title on the final day of that season.

Scoring an impressive nine goals in their last 10 league fixtures, 21-year-old sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has been at the centre of the Sea Robbers’ scoring spree.

Pirates’ tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou can’t stop raving about “President Ya Ma2000”, as Mofokeng is affectionately nicknamed.

“He has talent, and it is in his blood... He is still young, and we need to give him some instructions to be more efficient, especially in the area where there are a lot of duels and it is crowded,” he said of Mofokeng.

Ouaddou also stressed the importance of these big wins they’ve been getting recently in the title race. Pirates are two points behind perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns, who hold the record for most goals (65) in a single season since the 30-game format was introduced in the 2002/03 season, achieving that in the 2023/24 term.

“It [winning by big margins] is important for ambitious teams who are playing for the first position,” he said.

“It gives trust and confidence... and the goal difference will be important at the end of the season. So, I’ve told my boys that every game we need to play with a strong fighting spirit until the last second of the last game. Why? Because we don’t want any regrets at the end of the season.”

Most goals scored by Pirates in a season since 2002/03

2004/05: 52

2014/15: 46

2003/04: 45

2018/19: 44

2023/24: 44

2024/25: 43

2025/26: 45 (with seven games to go).

Did you know: Sundowns hold the record for most goals scored in a 30-match season, with 65 (they did it in 28 games last season)