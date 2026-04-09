Khatala eyes back-to-back podiums at Two Oceans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PULL QUOTE: My target is to run a smart race and pace myself well and, of course, finishing on the podium will be great again - Naheng Khatala, Lesotho long-distance runner

Lesotho long-distance runner Naheng Khatala will be chasing back-to-back podium finishes when she takes part in the Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.

After finishing third last year in her debut, Khatala said she was inexperienced and didn’t know what to expect. But having run it once, she’s optimistic about another podium finish.

The race will get underway in Newlands from 5.15am and finish at the University of Cape Town, with a massive R380,000 awaiting the winners in both the men’s and women’s races.

In the women’s race, Khatala will come up against SA’s ultra-running queen and defending champion Gerda Steyn, Irvette van Zyl and Shelmith Muruik. “I’m very excited to be here again,” Khatala told the media at the pre-race press conference on Wednesday.

“For me to be on the podium last year, it meant a lot because I came here without experience and didn’t put too much pressure on myself... I just paced myself all the way, so it was amazing. My target is to run a smart race and pace myself well, and, of course, finishing on the podium will be great again.”

Steyn is the overwhelming favourite, seeking her seventh straight title, but Khatala will take comfort in having beaten her at the Pirates half-marathon in February.

In the men’s race, Joseph Manyedi is one of the favourites but is expected to be challenged by former winners Givemore Mudzinganyama and Onalenna Khonkhobe.

Following a bold early lead, Khonkhobe won the race in 2024 with a time of 3:09:30, after finishing 6th in 2022.

As he eyes a podium finish this time, Khonkhobe emphasised that his plan is to fix the mistakes he made last year when he didn’t finish the race. “I love this race; it is my favourite marathon,” he said.

“It is the race that made my name in 2022 when I finished in sixth position, and I was up with the leaders coming down Constantia Nek.”

Sowetan