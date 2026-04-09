WATCH | Ex-Banyana star Makhabane rates playing for Chiefs among career highlights

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Mamello Makhabane, capped more than 100 times for Banyana Banyana, is thrilled to have been named part of the newly launched Kaizer Chiefs Ladies team, at their official launch in Daveyton last month.

Former Banyana Banyana midfielder Mamello Makhabane, 38, rates being part of the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs Ladies as one of the highlights of her illustrious career, also cherishing her role to mentor youngsters at the team.

Makhabane, who boasts more than 100 Banyana appearances, was unveiled as one of Chiefs Ladies’ players at the team’s official launch at Brima Cafe in Daveyton late last month.

“This is a big achievement for myself... to be part of the first generation of Chiefs Ladies. It’s an honour and a dream come true for me and I am so happy to be here,” Makhabane told Sowetan.

“I want to help these kids [her younger teammates] to achieve their goals, so for me it’s more about mentoring these kids to grow.”

The ex-Banyana star, who previously played for teams such as TS Galaxy and JVW, among others, also cautioned her younger teammates that the journey won’t be easy, urging discipline and dedication from them.

“This is not going to be an easy journey...football needs discipline. For them [the youngsters at the team] to grow they need to be disciplined and be dedicated to this brand,” Makhabane said.

Chiefs Ladies will campaign in the Sasol League, which is the second-tier of women’s football in the country. Makhabane is optimistic that it won’t be long before they gain promotion to the big league, the Hollywoodbets Super League.

“We will have to work hard to be promoted to the Hollywoodbets Super League... the journey won’t be easy like I said, but I believe in this group of ladies. We have so much talent in this team, so I believe that by next year we will be in the Hollywoodbets Super League,” said Makhabane.

Makhabane also lauded Amakhosi supremo, Kaizer Motaung Senior, for finally establishing the ladies team.

“This is a big initiative by Kaizer Chiefs for women’s football. This is a big opportunity for upcoming women footballers. This is massive. It’s amazing that Dr Kaizer Motaung and his family have given us the opportunity to represent this big brand,” said Makhabane.

Sowetan