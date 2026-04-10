Bucs’ Ouaddou unfazed by Bay’s compact pitch

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is optimistic that his troops won’t struggle to play their normal free-flowing game at a compact pitch of Richards Bay Stadium, where they face Richards Bay tonight (7.30pm).

Pirates head into this game off the back of scoring an impressive 11 unanswered goals in their last two league fixtures against TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows. Bucs whipped Galaxy 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium a fortnight ago before thumping Arrows 5-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.

Pirates have been playing with creativity and fluidity in recent times, but playing on a small-sized field like that of Richards Bay Stadium could v for them. Even so, Ouaddou is adamant that his players will cope with playing at Richards Bay Stadium.

“Our players are professional... we will have to adapt in any environment. I understand that playing on a compact pitch sometimes is not easy for us, based on our style of play, but now we are on a mission,” Ouaddou told Sowetan.

“A soldier has to adapt to all situations, so our players will be ready to fight on any pitch in the PSL. We know that Richards Bay are a difficult team, especially at their stadium, but we have enough quality to deal with them.”

With leaders Mamelodi Sundowns not involved in league action this week, thanks to their CAF Champions League semifinal first leg away to Tunisian side Esperance on Sunday, the Sea Robbers have a chance to go top of the table against Natal Rich Boyz. Pirates are two points behind the Brazilians with seven games to go.

Fixtures

Tonight: Bay v Pirates, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Arrows v Durban, King Zwelithini (3pm); Siwelele v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela (3pm); Sekhukhune v Magesi, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)

Sunday: Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (3pm); Marumo v Orbit, Dr Molemela (5.30pm).

Sowetan