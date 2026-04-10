High-riding Chiefs could add to Galaxy’s woes

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Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Orbit College at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, in Gqeberha on April 6, 2026

Kaizer Chiefs will be determined to register their fourth successive league win for the first time this season when they welcome struggling TS Galaxy to FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Amakhosi head into this fixture high in morale after beating Durban City, Magesi and Orbit in their last three Betway Premiership fixtures as they aim to consolidate their third spot on the table.

It’s only the second time this season that the Soweto giants have garnered three league wins on the bounce, having first achieved this feat by winning their first three league games of the season against Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay in August last year.

On the other hand, Galaxy have been struggling in the league this season, despite being in the Nedbank Cup final, where they will face Durban City on May 2. The Rockets suffered their 12th league defeat of the campaign when they lost 2-1 at home to Polokwane City on Wednesday.

Galaxy have lost seven of their last eight league games with a draw, leaking a whopping 18 goals in the process. They remain seven points away from the relegation zone.

Even so, Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has anticipated that the Rockets will still be a tricky customer, stressing the importance of stretching their winning run as they aim to solidify their third spot to return to continental football next season.

“At this time of the season, it’s very difficult to predict games because everyone is playing for something, so even a point matters now,” Ndlovu, who netted his second goal in Chiefs shirt in their 3-1 thumping of Orbit on Monday, said.

“It’s going to be a very interesting game but we are eager to continue with our winning streak because that’s what we need..to really finish as high as we can.”

The already-struggling Galaxy will be without three of their key players in skipper Mlungisi Mbunjana, talismanic striker Junior Zindoga and defender Oupa Motaung due to suspensions.

Sowetan