Marumo, Orbit clash in relegation battle

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Washington Arubi of Supersport United warming up during 2023 MTN8 quarterfinal match between Supersport United and Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 13 August 2023 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

With a single point ahead of bottom-placed Magesi in the relegation zone, Marumo Gallants and Orbit College will both be desperate for a win when they meet at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

The struggling teams sit 14th and 15th on the log, making this fixture a crucial six-pointer in their bid for survival.

They will come into this fixture on the back of disappointing results, with Orbit losing 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs, while Gallants were thumped 3-0 by Magesi in their midweek matches.

Both teams have lost all three of their previous matches and will be eager to avoid another loss to each other. Orbit suffered defeats to Chiefs, Siwelele and Sundowns, while Gallants lost to Magesi, Masandawana and Golden Arrows.

While a win will not move them out of the danger zone, it will create a three-point gap between the two.

Gallants are also five points behind 13th-place Chippa United, who will host Polokwane City at Buffalo City Stadium tomorrow.

Orbit have lost 15 matches in this campaign, winning five and drawing three, while Gallants lost 13, won four and drew six.

In the reverse fixture, both could not be separated after playing to a 1-1 draw in September.

Gallants’ remaining fixtures

Sunday: v Orbit (home)

April 18: v Siwelele (home)

April 25: v Sekhukhune (away)

May 6: v Galaxy (home)

May 9: v Bay (home)

May 16: v Polokwane (away)

May 23: v Stellenbosch (home)

Orbit’s remaining league games

Sunday: v Marumo (away)

April 18: v Arrows (home)

April 24: v Durban (away)

May 5: v Magesi (away)

May 9: v AmaZulu (home)

May 16: v Stellenbosch (away)

May 23: v Pirates (home)