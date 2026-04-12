Gerda Steyn still hungry for more Two Oceans titles after seventh victory

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Gerda Steyn crosses the line to win her seventh successive Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday.

After clinching her seventh successive Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Saturday, SA ultra-marathon queen Gerda Steyn is not done yet and has set her sights on 10 titles.

Steyn dominated the women’s race on Saturday as she retained her title for a historic seventh successive time after fending off a strong field.

She conquered the 56km route in 3:27:43. Kenya Margaret Jepchumba finished second, while Nobukhosi Tshuma rounded off the podium with a 3:38.34.

“When I won my first Two Oceans, I never envisaged winning seven. I take it year by year. If I’m here next year and ready and fit, then I will push for sure. But I also need to accept the fact that I’m getting older,” Steyn told the media after the race.

“But for now, I’m feeling strong and I feel that I still have a few more years left in my career. So, if seven becomes eight and eight becomes 10, then I will take it.”

Despite not breaking her own record, Steyn remained proud as she now shifted her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June, where she will be looking to retain her title as well.

“I didn’t break the record, but I’m still happy with my race and I’m really happy with my time. It’s a completely successful day for me.”

In the men’s race, debutant Arthur Jantjies surprised many as he won the race in 3:09:25 to beat former winner Onalenna Khonkhobe to the victory. Blessing Waison from Zimbabwe rounded off the podium after finishing third in 3:11:13.

“Jantjies gave praise to his coach, John Hamlett, following his win and said they did their preparations in Dullstroom in Mpumalanga.

“My coach puts me through the worst in Dullstroom, where I die in the mountains. We often do 800m elevation on huge long runs and this was only about 600m of elevation, so this was nothing,” Jantjies explained.

Meanwhile, in the half-marathon on Sunday, Kenyan athletes dominated the men’s race with Felix Massai claiming victory in 1:03:17, followed by Shadrack Musyoi in 1:03:41 and Joshua Meingich finished third.

George Kusche became the first South African to finish in the top ten as he finished fourth in 1:04:11.

The women’s race was won by Lavinia Haitope in 01:14:36.