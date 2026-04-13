WATCH | Chiefs coach Kaze addresses ‘translator’ tag, lauds trust of management

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Kaizer Chiefs’ Cedric Kaze has explained why being called a “translator” when the chips were down didn’t really hurt him, lauding the faith the club has shown in him and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef as Amakhosi seem to be finally turning the corner.

Chiefs beat struggling TS Galaxy 2-0 at FNB Stadium on Sunday to make it four league wins in a row for the first time this season. Flavio Silva and Glody Lilepo were on target.

Before achieving four wins on the bounce, Amakhosi lost three fixtures on the trot, prompting fans to call for the heads of Kaze and Ben Youssef.

With the trust that we have from the club, we’re going to do everything to place the team where it belongs — Kaizer Chiefs’ Cedric Kaze

Many started to doubt the duo, labelling them as “translators” because they used to translate for former coach Nasreddine Nabi, whom they served as assistants before they were installed as co-coaches following his exit early this season.

“I know that football is quite difficult, and in social media everyone thinks they are important, or their opinions are important, but the biggest thing is the trust that we have from the club and the trust we have in ourselves,” Kaze said.

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze reflects on the past few weeks when he and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef were under fire, saying the trust that the club had in them kept them going. Kaze also vows that they'll take Amakhosi where they belong.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/7TKyn4BjVD — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 13, 2026

“I am going to say like someone said before, I am at the biggest club in SA ... I was born in Burundi, a small country. What are the odds that I will be here [at Chiefs]? I have been in very big spaces and those things [the insults] don’t hurt me personally because I know what I am capable of.

“With the trust we have from the club, we’re going to do everything to place the team where it belongs.”

Chiefs have already accumulated 42 points with eight games to spare, meaning they’ve already exceeded last season’s tally by 10 points.

“I believe that the consistency has been lacking a little bit because I remember last season we could win one game or two games at maximum, but that consistency of having a run of two, three, four games [on the trot] was lacking,” said Kaze.

“We emphasised every day that we need to stay hungry, we need to take opportunities in everything we do because we are in such a big club that you can’t allow yourself to relax or to feel that you have arrived. We can’t allow ourselves to relax...we need to be better every day.”

Chiefs will be aiming to return with six points from Polokwane, where they will face Magesi and Polokwane City on Wednesday and Saturday respectively. Kaze knows the assignment won’t be an easy one.

“It’s going to be two games in the space of 72 hours. We first need to work on our recovery. We need to plan very carefully... we know it’s going to be difficult, but the aim is to go there [in Polokwane] on the front foot and look for positive results,” Kaze said.

Sowetan