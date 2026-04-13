WATCH | Losing Galaxy coach criticises goalie for ‘rushing off his line’

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The coach of TS Galaxy, Adnan Beganovic, is concerned about his goalkeeper Ira Tape’s habit of charging off the line, saying it had cost them dearly in several games.

Galaxy lost 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Sunday to extend their winless streak in the league to nine games.

During the game, Tape rushed off his line to try and stop Glody Lilepo, but Congolese Lilepo simply swung the ball past him from outside of the box.

Beganovic hinted he may have to drop Tape after losing eight of their last nine matches with a draw.

“It’s not the first time ... I think it’s the second or third time. The keeper [Tape] goes out without reason and then he leaves an empty goal behind him and we concede the goal. After that the game was finished ... it was difficult to come back,” Beganovic said.

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic is concerned about his goalkeeper Ira Tape's habit of coming off the line, narrating how that has cost them as it also resulted in Kaizer Chiefs' second goal in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Amakhosi at FNB Stadium.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/BUWYdlohUB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 13, 2026

“It was also against Orbit College in Mbombela when he [Tape] left the line and we conceded the second goal [to eventually lose 2-1 last month] and it was also difficult to come back. I think now everything is mental ... some players can handle pressure and some can’t.

“We will sit with him and analyse everything and explain to him what he needs to do in the future. When he leaves the goal, he needs to be 100% sure that he can kick that ball out. Obviously it’s difficult to explain why he did it again or we need to find another solution in goal ... to try something that will be better for the team.”