Baroka players ‘damaged’ by defeats but ‘they have to fight’

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As much as he’s confident that they can survive the dreaded drop, Baroka coach Tlisane Motaung says the relegation fight has “damaged” his players mentally.

Baroka are rooted to the bottom of the Motsepe Foundation Championship table with just 18 points from 24 games.

“We need to stay focused,” Motaung said. “My job is to try and really push the players mentally [because they] are damaged, and it’s my responsibility to try and pick them up.

“There’s definitely hope. We have six games left, which is 18 points on offer — a lot in this division. If we win our next three, we will tell a different story. It’s not going to be easy, but we have to fight.”

The former University of Pretoria tactician is eager to prove his mettle as a coach.

“It’s going to be difficult [to survive], but my job is to [motivate the players]. You can’t be a coach only when things are good. I really need to demonstrate my skills in pushing the lads, to make everyone believe that we can do it,” Motaung said.

“As the head, I must try to galvanise everyone because everyone is down.”

Motaung is adamant that Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele still has faith in him. Baroka were relegated from the top flight in the 2021/22 season.

“The chairman has been very supportive. He believes I can get the team out of this situation,” Motaung said.

Baroka’s last six games

Sunday: v Leruma (A)

April 22: v Gomora (H)

April 26: v Kruger (H)

May 1: v Casric (A)

May 10: v CPT City (A)

May 17: v Upington (H)

NFD Results

Highbury 1-2 Kruger; Upington 0-2 CPT City; Baroka 1-2 Leicesterford; Leopards 1-0 AmaTuks; Gomora 2-1 Milford; Lions 3-1 Venda; Midlands 3-3 Casric; Bees 1-1 Lerumo.

Sowetan