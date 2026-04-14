Dlamini says Algeria friendlies good for Wafcon preparation

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Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini celebrates victory after she made two saves in the penalty shoot-out against Senegal in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco on Saturday.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini believes Algeria will not be a walk in the park when they face them in the two friendly internationals as they prepare for the rescheduled Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July and August.

Dlamini expects a disciplined Algeria side when they meet at Princess Magogo Stadium today (3pm) as they are also using this match to prepare for the Wafcon.

Banyana are in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Tanzania.

“It’s a great preparation, Algeria is not a walk in the park, it’s a team that is tactically disciplined and a team that has great players,” Dlamini said.

“We are looking forward to this game, it is not going to be an easy one, but surely the coach [Desiree Ellis] and the technical team will get things that they need to look at and things that we need to improve and strengthen as a team.

“I don’t think Algeria is going to be easy because they will come up with an approach of trying new things, because this is where you need to explore things you have never done before.”

Dlamini said the Wafcon reschedule did not, however, affect them; instead, it has given them enough time to prepare for the tournament as they look to reclaim their crown and qualify for the Fifa World Cup.

“I think with the delay of Wafcon, it gives us more time to prepare. Positively, we take it and now we face Algeria twice at home. It’s good preparation for Wafcon with both teams being in the tournament. It will be a great run for both of us to see where we are at,” she said.

“We have players that played at the Cosafa and players that didn’t play in the team, so now we will want to gel with the team and players who were not in the squad for some time and see everyone together. I think it gives the coach an idea of where we are at, it’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, Bambanani Mbane and Karabo Dhlamini will reach significant international milestones against Algeria. Mbane will reach her 100th cap for SA, while Dhlamini is set to reach the 50-match mark.