Ellis satisfied as Banyana down Algeria

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Banyana Banyana's Majiya Nthabiseng (23) celebrates scoring during the international women's friendly against Algeria at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on April 14, 2026

Banyana Banyana coach Desire Ellis was satisfied with their 1-0 win over Algeria in their first friendly match at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, but feels they can still improve in their performances.

Ellis is using the two friendly matches to prepare for their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July and August, and said they have an idea where they need to improve. Nthabiseng Majiya scored the only goal in the first half to give Banyana a win and will look to complete a double on Friday.

“Look, it was not an easy game, we’ve not played together as a team since last year. We had some of the players that played at Cosafa but not all of them,” Ellis told the media during the post-match press conference.

“So, it was very important to get minutes under their belt. It was also important because many of these players except for Linda Motlhalo and Hildah Magaia have not played in league football, and we needed to give them as many minutes also to get that energy back.

“Happy with the results but I think we can still improve on the performance. Obviously, we will look at what we are going to do for the second game because we want to utilise these games not just to play players but to work on certain things like final third entries.

“Now is about getting into the boxes and finishing those chances because we are a team that is going to create.”

Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane also marked her 100th appearance for the national team against Algeria. Ellis paid tribute to her, saying she should have reached her milestone long ago if it was not for injuries.

“I think she could have reached it sooner, she had a couple of injuries that delayed her comeback. Very professional, someone you can rely on and will never let you down. A mentor to the younger players as well...”

With their second match against Algeria at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday, Ellis said she will make changes to give other players a chance.

Sowetan