Dladla positive Durban will bounce back amid demanding schedule

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Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla is concerned that the team is suffering from fatigue following their drop in form but hopes that they will bounce back soon.

City suffered back-to-back defeats to Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in the league and have only won once in their last five fixtures — against Richards Bay. They lost three and drew the other.

The team is in the Nedbank Cup final, where they will face TS Galaxy on May 2, but the demanding schedule looks to have caught up with them, and Dladla admitted that most of his players are not used to playing back-to-back matches.

“It’s impossible to coach desire or to coach commitment, but we’ve got a good team [and] are a collective in this,” Dladla said.

“We need to become a team that scores goals, and we are working on that.” — Pitso Dladla

“There are games where we’ve been surviving because of our goalkeeper, Darren Keet, and the defensive players, and then we got away. But I’m sure we will bounce back from these defeats.”

Dladla admitted that their struggles in front of goal are also a concern — they have scored only three goals in their last six matches.

“It’s something that we have been discussing as a technical team. We need to become a team that scores goals, and we are working on that. We need to find different combinations. It is a concern, but we are working on it.”

Magesi, Orbit College and Siwelele are next for Durban, where they will need to turn their fortunes around.

“It is not good to have back-to-back defeats; I think it is the first time we are experiencing this as a team,” Dladla said.

“But it depends on the team how we take these defeats; these losses must motivate us to face Magesi. But at the same time, we need to get a few things right among ourselves.

“We have accumulated more points at home than away, but it’s a game we know will be difficult, and we have to try to win and not put in our heads that it’s [an] away [game]. We need to bounce back.”

Sowetan