Mngqithi tips top scorer Dion to clinch Golden Boot but...

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Loquacious Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has backed his striker Junior Dion to win the Betway Premiership Golden Boot but admitted the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Iqraam Rayners and Brayan León will give him a run for his money.

Dion, 27, tops the scoring charts with 12 goals from 22 league matches, while Rayners is in second position, one goal behind him with three games fewer.

The rate at which León has been finding the back of the net since his arrival in SA from his native Colombian side Independiente Medellín in January scares Mngqithi, tipping him to also give Deon real competition for the top-scorer gong.

The 25-year-old marksman has scored five league goals from 10 appearances, where he only started five.

“I still [believe] he got to win the top-scorer [award], but he’s got competition. He competes with lethal strikers because, in my opinion, his biggest competition is Rayners and León... he may have fewer goals, but he’s scored far too many goals in a short space of time,” Mngqithi said.

“Then you say maybe in one match one day he will score four, and this thing [the Golden Boot race] is finished, but I have the belief that in the forthcoming games, with a little bit less pressure from the team, he [Dion] might be able to get more goals.”

The Arrows coach believes that Dion winning the Golden Boot would be good for Abafana Bes’thende, hoping he can net at least five times more in their last six games.

“I think he can do that if he can get a brace somewhere,” he said.

I’m still looking at him [Junior Dion] at least getting four to five goals in our remaining games — Manqoba Mngqithi

“I hope he achieves that because it’d be good for the club. I’m still looking at him at least getting four to five goals in our remaining game.”

Top five leading scorers in the league so far