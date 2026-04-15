NKARENG MATSHE | Rank hypocrisy on display as a World Cup host bombs participant

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It’s difficult to overlook the rank hypocrisy surrounding this year’s Fifa World Cup, which will be hosted just four months from now in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Some of us recall how, in the build-up to the tournament we hosted in 2010, this country had to contend with the pervasive negative media coverage that cast doubts on our ability to deliver the first World Cup on African soil.

The negative coverage became so incessant that some, unfortunately, began to believe that indeed SA could be removed as hosts and that Fifa would invoke “Plan B”.

Rampant crime and the country’s poor infrastructure and facilities were some of the reasons cited as valid reasons to move the World Cup to a more desirable setting.

But this year, there’s been hardly a word about the sad state of affairs around one of the hosts, the US, which is bombing Iran, ironically one of the 48 World Cup participants. There haven’t been any calls for the tournament to be shifted from the world superpower, and instead Fifa has been cosying up dangerously to the US even when its aggression has torn the world apart.

The signs were there late last year when, during the final draw, Fifa president Gianni Infantino bizarrely presented US president Donald Trump with what he called an inaugural Fifa peace award “for his efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation”. That award must look completely out of place now that the US is leading the bombing of Iran, with no “de-escalation” in sight.

But disappointingly, those who screamed for SA to be stripped of the right to host the World Cup in 2010, some on baseless grounds of “genocide”, are cheering on the US without worrying about the human rights being violated by one of the hosts of this year’s event.

Contrast that with the haste with which world sporting bodies moved to isolate Russia following its conflict with Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) instructed Fifa and Uefa to kick out Russia, which had hosted the 2018 World Cup. Russian athletes, some of the most competitive in the world, have not been able to take part in international tournaments under their flag since 2022.

This week, the IOC released a convoluted statement in an attempt to communicate its stance on the US-Iran conflict, telling us it “stands firm in its belief that sport must remain a beacon of hope”, and preaching “neutrality”. This, at best, is double standards; at worst, it is plain cowardice by a body that should safeguard world sport.

But we should not be shocked at all. We lived through the deliberate falsehoods in the build-up to World Cup 2010. Some in our country couldn’t wait for that tournament to fail. Reactionary columnists agreed with their US- and UK-based counterparts and told Fifa to “take this bloody World Cup and give it to Australia”. Weeks before the tournament, they were among those scrambling for tickets, with no hint of shame.

As it is, the US has imposed improbable hurdles on some countries who’ve qualified for the World Cup, stating clearly that they shouldn’t even bother applying for visas. The Western media is already posing questions to Iran, asking the country’s football bosses if they would show up when the World Cup kicks off in June, with all their three group G matches set to take place in the US. Why not ask for the whole shebang to be moved elsewhere? It reeks of hypocrisy.