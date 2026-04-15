WATCH | Pirates legend Eugene Zwane backs his son Samkelo to bounce back

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Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has backed his son, Samkelo, to bounce back as he continues to struggle for game time at Siwelele since joining on loan from Kaizer Chiefs early this season.

The highly-rated 24-year-old Samkelo, who’s regarded as one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation, has started just one of the six league matches he’s played for Siwelele this season. The young Zwane was loaned out to Siwelele after struggling for minutes at Chiefs as well.

“Samkelo is fine, he’s fit and he’s working very hard. I think he’s just waiting for his opportunity. He understands that the coach will select players on the basis of what he wants the players to do for him,” Eugene told Sowetan.

Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane assures that his son 24-year-old Samkelo Zwane is fine and working very hard amid struggling to knuckle down at Siwelele, where he's on loan from Kaizer Chiefs.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/CmYyB7j8Qi — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 15, 2026

“But it doesn’t mean that when he’s not selected or he’s not playing it’s the end of the world. I think he will bounce back. I live with him in the same house ... I see how hard he’s working, I see how disappointed he gets when he’s not selected.”

The retired Bucs defender also shared what he’s told his son amid his game-time struggles at Siwelele under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

“It’s a journey and I keep telling him that all of us have been through that ... some more than others, but it’s part of life as a footballer,” Eugene said.

“A club that has a contingent of 30, 35 players still has to play only 11 in a match ... what about the 24 or so other players? They have to sit on the bench or in the stands and that is what’s happening with Samkelo, but as long as he works hard he will bounce back.”

Siwelele’s next fixture is against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon and it remains to be seen whether Samkelo will feature.