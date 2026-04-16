ESPN Africa brings French Top 14 rugby to African screens

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Jean-Luc du Preez is one of the South African stars who feature in France's Top 14. File image.

Elite European club rugby kicks off on screens across sub-Saharan Africa this weekend, ESPN Africa confirmed in statement today.

It has acquired the broadcast rights to France’s iconic Top 14, widening the range of elite club rugby for fans across sub-Saharan Africa.

“That will give viewers a front-row seat to the passion, rivalry and weekly drama that define the French game, which will air across both ESPN (DStv 218, StarSat 248) and ESPN2 (DStv 219, StarSat 249), as well as on both linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa,” the statement reads.

Action kicks off on Saturday, with no less than three match-ups including Stade Rochelais versus Union Bordeaux Bègles (2.30pm on ESPN 2), Aviron Bayonnais against Section Paloise (4.35pm on ESPN 2) and Castres Olympique opposing Stade Toulousain (9pm on ESPN 2).

“Sunday sees Racing 92 take on Stade Français Paris at 9pm CAT on ESPN 2, making for a weekend full of exhilarating rugby action.

“The league features a strong South African presence, with Springbok forward Jean-Luc du Preez as well as Arno Botha and Nico Janse van Rensburg, adding local interest and familiar faces for African audiences following the action.

“ESPN will air four live matches every week, showcasing the standout fixtures from each round alongside six playoff matches per season.

“All games will be broadcast with English commentary and graphics, allowing audiences to fully follow the narrative of the competition as it unfolds from round one through to the decisive moments.”

ESPN Africa added: “The Top 14 carries a distinct rhythm that sets it apart. Packed stadiums, fierce local rivalries and an uncompromising style of play have made it a favourite among rugby followers around the world.

“The league brings together established international stars and homegrown talent, creating contests that feel personal and hard-earned from week to week.”

The 2025 to 2026 season broadcasts will include 36 regular season matches and six playoff games, while the 2026 to 2027 and 2027 to 2028 seasons will each feature 104 regular season fixtures, plus six playoff encounters.

“The consistency of weekly coverage is designed to draw viewers into the ebb and flow of the competition, where momentum can shift quickly and every result matters.

“Top 14 Rugby joins ESPN Africa’s robust rugby offering that includes the Springbok-dominated Japan Rugby League One. Furthermore, this latest addition builds on the wide range of sporting codes already available across the ESPN channels, including basketball, baseball, football, hockey, American football and more.”

Kyle de Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa, is quoted, saying: “We are delighted to welcome the TOP 14 French Rugby League to the ESPN Africa offering.

“The Top 14 is considered the leading domestic rugby competition globally and we are excited to offer our audiences the very best in European rugby competition alongside our wide breadth of premier sports programming.”

President of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Yann Roubert, said:

“This agreement with ESPN Africa marks an important step in the international growth of the Top 14. It will give more fans across a major rugby region the opportunity to experience the intensity, passion and unique identity of French professional rugby.”

Sowetan