‘Tom, Siwela selection as World Cup refs reflects on Safa’s hard work’

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Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim says the appointment of referee Abongile Tom and assistant referee Zakhele Siwela for the upcoming World Cup is a reflection of the hard work the association’s department of referees has done.

Tom will be officiating at the World Cup for the first time, while it will be Siwela’s third participation in the global spectacle, to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

“Of course, we are extremely proud to have two of our match officials going to the World Cup,” Ebrahim told Sowetan. “There’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. I don’t think anybody knows the amount of hard work these referees put in to be where they are.

“The media is not always very friendly to match officials, but we just continue working. This reflects on the hard work the department does behind the scenes, especially by the instructors.

“We are hoping to keep producing match officials for the World Cup, but it becomes extremely harder as the years go by because the criteria become more difficult.”

World Cup referees are picked based on top-tier performance, consistency, and technical expertise in international and domestic matches over a multi-year monitoring period.

Candidates must be Fifa-accredited, pass rigorous physical fitness tests and demonstrate elite decision-making, including proficiency in video assistant refereeing.

The selection of 34-year-old Tom and Siwela, who’s 43, for the upcoming World Cup signalises an improvement as far as the standard of officiating in SA is concerned after Fifa snubbed local match officials for the Club World Cup in the US last year.

Tom has solidified his reputation as one of the top referees on the continent. The whistleman officiated key matches at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco a few months ago.

Some of the games Tom handled include the high-profile quarterfinal clash between Mali and Senegal and a Round of 16 encounter between Mali and Tunisia.

Siwela is a veteran who was at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups in Russia and Qatar, respectively.