City, Lions in decisive MFC promotion showdown

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Cape Town City recruits Dženan Zajmović and Miguel Timm have wasted no time and got down to business with the rest of the squad. Credit: Cape Town City

Cape Town City and Hungry Lions will square off in a tense top-of-the-table Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) promotion clash at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Only goal difference separates Kruger United from second-placed Citizens [+16] and third-placed [+11] after 24 matches, who are tied on 43 points.

They head into this fixture three points behind leaders Kruger United, and this is a match that could define their place in the race for promotion.

City and Lions are enjoying some good form, with the hosts coming off the back of a 2-0 win away to Upington City in their last match, while Lions beat Venda FC 3-1.

A win for either side will see them move to the summit of the table should Kruger lose their match against Midlands Wanderers, as they will level on 46 points but have a superior goal difference.

Citizens striker Dženan Zajmović will be hoping to continue where he left off after scoring in their Upington win.

Kruger, on the other hand, will be determined to maintain their lead at the top when they host struggling Wanderers at KaNyamazane Stadium and continue their impressive run. They moved to the top of the table after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Highbury in their last match.

In the relegation zone, bottom-placed Baroka FC will visit Lerumo Lions, desperate for points to end their four-match losing streak. Baroka go into the match with 18 points but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leicesterford City at home in their last match.

After registering a 1-0 win over University of Pretoria in their last match, to give them hope for survival, Black Leopards, who are second from the bottom, will be eyeing back-to-back victories when they visit Casric Stars at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Casric will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Wanderers in their last match and dropped to fifth on the table, six points behind Kruger.

Fixtures (all matches start at 3pm)

Today: Casric v Leopards, Solomon Mahlangu; Pretoria University v Gomora, Tuks.

Tomorrow: Milford v Upington, Richards Bay; Venda v Bees, Thohoyandou; Kruger v Wanderers; CPT City v Hungry Lions, Athlone; Highbury v Leicesterford, Nelson Mandela University.

Sunday: Lerumo v Baroka, Dobsonville.