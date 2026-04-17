Hunt wary of ‘tricky’ Sekhukhune after Tinkler ouster

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Gavin Hunt, Coach of Stellenbosch FC during the Betway Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch FC at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on March 18, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt is bracing for a backlash from Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, warning that Eric Tinkler’s exit this week could spark a dangerous reaction from the Babina Noko players.

Hunt says it is difficult to face a team that has recently changed coaches, as unhappy players are trying to prove the point and challenged his players to be up for the challenge.

“They’ve just changed their coach, and that’s always dangerous. When you play against a team that has just changed its coach, what’s their reaction, and what are the reactions of the players going to be like? We’re going to have to be up for it,” he told the club media department.

“They’re a very experienced side and have a lot of options, so it certainly won’t be easy. They’re obviously looking at their own course and will be looking at what we are trying to do. It changes things for them because they’ll most probably have people who haven’t played and were unhappy, who will now be happy, and people who were playing [who will now be unhappy].

“There will always be a reaction, though. If you study it, when coaches leave, there will always be an upturn for around five games, and then things go back to normal again, and that happens all around the world on average.

“You know, but it will certainly be a new energy and vibe, even though there is still a lot of the same coaching staff; but we’ve got to be careful. We played Magesi after they changed their coach, and they were unbelievable, but now they’re back to normal, and that’s what happens.”

Stellies will come into this match on the back of a 2-1 away defeat to Richards Bay, and Hunt expects a response from that.

“We didn’t have a good result in our last game away to Richards Bay, although it wasn’t a bad performance, but we didn’t get any points, and that was frustrating,” he said.

Sowetan