Second CAF final in a row beckons for Downs

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Ahead of the decisive CAF Champions League semifinal second leg clash against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Mamelodi Sundowns are not letting anything go for granted as they look to complete the job and progress to the final.

Masandawana hold a valuable 1-0 advantage from the first leg and just need to avoid a defeat to advance to the final.

But defender Khulumani Ndamane has highlighted the experience Esperance have in the continental competition, emphasising the need to focus on playing to win.

“I think for us it’s like we played the first half because in the second leg anything can happen. For us to focus is to win the game and progress to the final,” Ndamane said.

“Esperance are a team that have experience in CAF. They play with a lot of energy, and that also helps me at training to be strong.”

Sundowns aim to reach their second successive final after losing to Pyramids in the decider last year. They feel they have what it takes this year to go all the way and clinch the title. Should they progress to the final, they will face either RS Berkane or AS FAR.

Ndamane has also put his hand up and declared himself ready to fill the big void left by Grant Kekana, who is suspended for this match.

Kekana is set to partner Keanu Cupido in the heart of defence and said he will do his best to help his side.

“To be without Grant is a big blow,” he said. “As you saw in the first leg, he had a great experience. But we have other players, and we will do our best and see where that takes us.

“It’s not like I am saying I am happy that he got a red card so that I could play. When my chance to play comes, it will come, and if given the opportunity, I am ready to help the team.”

The 22-year-old has settled in well at Sundowns since he switched his move from TS Galaxy in January and explained why it was easy to adjust.

“What has helped me to settle was to listen to people who have been here a long time [and] coach [Miguel Cardoso]. I think that helped me to settle quickly.”

Sundowns will welcome back Aubrey Modiba, who missed the first leg due to suspension.