Bafana players swap pitch for padel court

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Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane swapped the pitch for padel court during the launch of Honor 600 lite.

Bafana Bafana players took time off from their busy schedule to swap the pitch for a padel court during the launch of the Honor 600 Lite padel event recently.

Leading the football contingent was Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, joined by teammates Khuliso Mudau, Oswin Appollis, and Themba Zwane, with Sekhukhune United captain Linda Mntambo also making an appearance.

Other soccer players such as Siwelele Vincent Pule, Grant Margerman and coach Lehlohonolo Seema added to the energy on and off the court stepping into the moment, blending competition with content and keeping the crowd engaged between matches.

With its mix of sport, entertainment and high-profile personalities, the event captured a growing trend in Mzansi’s social scene, where brand launches double as lifestyle experiences, and where the lines between athletes, artists, and influencers continue to blur.

The HONOR 600 Lite smartphone reflects what matters most to people across Mzansi, a device that brings together premium design, style, performance and real value in one seamless experience,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa. “We’ re seeing strong interest in AI content creation tools, like the AI camera button to make the new tech seamless. Powered with an incredible upgraded battery, people can enjoy the experience a lot longer.“