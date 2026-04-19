Kaze dismisses notion Chiefs saved Ndlovu for Pirates

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Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer Chiefs and Ayabulela Maxwele of Golden Arrows during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on January 20 2026 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has dismissed the notion that they saved Siphesihle Ndlovu for the upcoming Soweto derby against his former team Orlando Pirates after he was excluded from the match-day squad in their goalless draw against Polokwane City.

Chiefs’ scoreless stalemate against stubborn Polokwane at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium ended their brilliant five-game winning streak that they had achieved for the first time since the 2019/20 season under coach Ernst Middendorp.

Ndlovu, who played a telling role in Amakhosi winning five games in a row before drawing with Rise and Shine, sits on three yellow cards, meaning he’s a card away from suspension.

Even so, Kaze maintained that the decision to exclude Ndlovu from the team against Polokwane had nothing to do with the upcoming derby against Pirates at FNB Stadium next Sunday (3pm).

Thabo Cele, who hadn’t started a league fixture since their 4-1 win over Orbit College at home last November, replaced Ndlovu in the starting XI against Polokwane to partner with Lebohang Maboe in the midfield.

“It was just a tactical decision [to leave Ndlovu out of the match-day team] because we believed that in this game, based on how Polokwane play, Cele was better suited for this game,” Kaze said of Ndlovu, who played 67 matches for Pirates between July 2019 and June 2023.

Ndlovu has found the back of the net twice in Chiefs colours since joining from the now defunct SuperSport United before the start of the season. The 29-year-old midfielder boasts 23 appearances for Chiefs.

Having lost the last five league Soweto derbies, Amakhosi will be eager to end Pirates’ recent league derby dominance next Sunday as they also aim to cement their third spot on the table.

Pirates winning the last five games against Chiefs in the league is their best run of Soweto derby wins in the league.