More agony for Galaxy as winless streak stretches to 10 games

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Adnan Beganovic, head coach of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 7 December 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Misfiring TS Galaxy continued with their poor run of form following their 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay in their league match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The Rockets are now winless in 10 matches and are not far from the relegation zone. This should be a concern for the club as they might soon find themselves fighting for relegation should they continue with their poor run with few matches left.

One of their main problems is their failure to bury the chances they create, having scored three goals in their last six matches.

Galaxy came to this fixture looking to end their nine-match winless streak in league matches, but it was not to be, while the Natal Rich Boyz were also eager to end their five-match winless run.

It was the home side who started the better of the two and did create chances, but decision-making in the final third let them down.

Galaxy were made to rue their missed chances as Bay opened the scoring two minutes before the interval through Sanele Barns, who ran in on the inside of the area to fire home a cutback from Thulani Gumede three minutes to the end of the first period.

Galaxy continued to dominate in the second half as they searched for the equaliser. They created chances but failed to take them, with Victor Letsoalo their main culprit.

The Natal Rich Boyz managed to run down the final stages of the match and claimed a valuable win as the Rockets’ poor run of form continues.

For Bay, their victory, their first since they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on March 3, moved them closer to the top eight as they are now 10th on the table with 30 points, four behind eighth-placed Golden Arrows.

Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic admitted they are struggling to win because they are not scoring enough goals and said they will have to work on that to improve.

“We tried to get something, they got one chance and they scored the goal, but we created a lot of opportunities we couldn’t score,” Beganovic told SuperSport TV.

“We did everything, but we cannot finish our chances. I think we are struggling because we can’t put the ball in the back of the net. We had enough opportunities to do that in the 10 games we didn’t score. It is a big problem.”