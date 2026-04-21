Kruger bank on home form to claim winner-takes-all clash with City

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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria University FC and Kruger United at Tuks Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya trusts that the team’s recent brilliant home form will help them outwit Cape Town City — fellow automatic promotion hopefuls — when they meet at Kanyamazane Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Table-toppers Kruger have won their last six home fixtures. The Village Boys lead second-placed City by five points. Mongoya doesn’t think this fixture is a title decider, saying they still have some tricky fixtures left.

“We’ve got tough games, starting with Cape Town City at home, but most definitely we will put in a good shift because we’ve won six games in a row at home, and that’s not an easy thing,” Mangoya told SportsTalk With GTZ.

“I admire my boys for that [winning six on the bounce at home]. I think all [the remaining] games are deciders at the moment because we have 15 more points to play for. We still have to go to Limpopo and play Baroka, who are relegation candidates, so it will be very tough.

“We will come back home and play Leopards, another relegation candidate who have just started picking up points. And we still have to go to Limpopo again to play Gomora, another relegation candidate. There’s also the derby at home against The Bees...those are very tough fixtures.”

Results

Lerumo 2-0 Baroka; CPT City 0-0 Lions; Highbury 3-0 Leicesterford; Kruger 3-0 Midlands; Milford 3-1 Upington; Venda 2-0 Bees; Casric 0-2 Leopards; AmaTuks 1-1 Gomora

Fixtures (all at 3pm)

Today: Midlands v Upington, Mpumalanga; Leopards v Bees, Thohoyandou; Casric v Highbury, Solomon Mahlangu

Tomorrow: Lions v AmaTuks, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Venda v Milford, Thohoyandou; Leicesterford v Leruma, Dobsonville; Kruger v CPT City, Kanyamazane; Baroka v Gomora, Baroka Village