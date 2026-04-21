Prospect of matching CAF 2016 Downs heroes excites Aubaas

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is excited about the prospect of being part of a generation that can reclaim the CAF Champions League for the club.

Sundowns will face Moroccan side AS Far in the final on May 15 and the return leg on May 24 in Rabat, Morocco. Masandawana have not won the title since 2016 but came close last year, losing to Egypt’s Pyramids in the final.

Aubaas is hopeful they can emulate the class of Pitso Mosimane from a decade ago, who claimed continental glory after disposing of Egypt’s Zamalek in the final.

“I will be happy [to beat AS Far], and for us to get there, you have to be humble, work hard and respect the opponent,” Aubaas said.

“And on the pitch, you have to bring the correct attitude and the right mentality.

“I’m happy we reached back-to-back finals, and for our coach [Miguel Cardoso], I think it’s the third one in a row, and everyone is happy.”

Cardoso is indeed contesting his third final, having lost the previous two, but Aubaas, 30, explained how the coach has been pushing them as they look to end their drought.

“[He] has been giving us encouragement to be positive, support one and another and keep on working hard,” he said.

“Obviously, you have to be focused and you have to keep on working hard.

“Everyone is always ready, and whoever is called to come and be in the squad and given an opportunity, you grab it with both hands. We know we have quality players. You can’t mess around when you are given an opportunity like this.”

Sundowns have shifted focus to the league, where they will play six matches before the final. They face Stellenbosch on Wednesday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium before travelling to Richards Bay on Saturday.

Back-to-back matches against Polokwane City will follow before they face Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele.

League fixtures

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm).

Friday: Durban v Orbit, Chatsworth (7.30pm), Arrows v Siwelele, King Zwelithini (7.30pm).

Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Princess Magogo, (3pm); Sekhukhune v Gallants, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).

Sunday: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB (3pm); Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Galaxy v Magesi, Mbombela (3pm)