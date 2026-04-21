We pick our five stars to contest PSL Footballer of the Season

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Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrate one of his goals during Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Orlando Amstel Arena.

As the 2025/26 season draws to a close with most teams left with five matches, the Footballer of the Season debate is heating up. We pick five potential candidates for the prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season accolade.

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)

The 21-year-old Mofokeng had a slow start to the current campaign, only scoring his first league goal in Pirates’ 12th league game of the campaign. From there, Mofokeng hasn’t looked back, establishing himself as the hottest property in the league. The Bafana Bafana star, who’s been playing mainly as a playmaker rather than as a winger this season, has played a crucial role in Pirates’ title push. Mofokeng also helped Pirates win the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. He has scored 11 goals and racked up eight assists from 31 games in all competitions.

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The evergreen Mokoena, who’s already won the PSL Footballer of the Season gong back in the 2022/23 season, has been solid again this season. The 29-year-old illustrious midfielder has influenced a number of games for the Brazilians, especially in the league as they aim for what would be their ninth league title. The Bafana midfield workhorse has found the back of the net five times with one assist from 32 outings across all competitions.

Oswin Appollis (Pirates)

Joining Pirates from Polokwane City, Appollis, 24, has swiftly established himself as a key player at the club. Appollis has forged a very effective partnership with Mofokeng. The Bafana star also played a central role in Bucs winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. For a new player, Appollis’s impact at Pirates has been enormous, having found the back of the net 11th times with nine assists from 38 fixtures.

Marcelo Allende (Sundowns)

Allende has been in top form this season. The 27-year-old midfielder has been tactical and technical heartbeat of Sundowns, also contributing five goals and four assists from 39 outings across all competitions. Allende’s style blends elite positional intelligence, unrivalled ball retention and composure under pressure to dictate tempo, combined with robust defensive shielding and a growing ability to score clutch goals.

Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs)

Petersen has been at the centre of Chiefs’ somewhat resurgence this season. Petersen has decided matches for Amakhosi. The 31-year-old shot-stopper boasts 13 clean sheets from 19 league games, with Pirates’ Sipho Chaine the only keeper with most clean sheets (17) than him in the league this term. Petersen missed five league games after undergoing appendix surgery late in February. In his absence, Chiefs lost two games and conceded five times.

Did you know?

The PSL Player of the Season award is voted for by all 16 coaches in the league

Sowetan