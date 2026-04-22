Dladla backs Kaze and Ben Youssef to stay at Chiefs

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Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla has backed Amakhosi co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, saying they have done well since taking over in October last year.

The duo was appointed to lead the technical team for the remainder of the season following the departure of head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

They have managed to garner 45 points thus far, the most for Chiefs in five years. With six games remaining before the end of the season, they have a chance to add more points.

Dladla feels the co-coaches deserve a chance to continue as the Glamour Boys are in the rebuilding phase.

Chiefs is still in the building phase.... If they finish in the top five or top three, that’s the best they would have done in the last eight years. — Josta Dladl

“[The] only people who can decide ... are management; players only have to do the job in the field, and in the last five games they have done well,” Dladla told the media during the Lay’s Flavour Launch event in Sandton. The launch is part of the Fifa World Cup 2026 campaign, which encourages fans to try new flavours.

“People are coming up to say Chiefs are doing well because they’ve got nothing to play for, but there is still a Champions League spot; second place is still there.

“For me, Chiefs is still in the building phase. They have a lot of 19-year-olds there. If they finish in the top five or top three, that’s the best they would have done in the last eight years.”

Dladla asked the supporters to be patient and continue supporting them.

“There were coaches before them, but they didn’t do their best. So far, they are not the fans’ favourites, but we have to be patient,” he said.

“If we have to get another coach, he will still have to learn how the players are doing. It is going to take time for him to adapt to the system as well. So, I don’t think anyone wants that at this point.”

With Amakhosi to face Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby league match at FNB Stadium on Sunday at 3pm, Dladla is optimistic they will be better this time compared to when they lost 3-0 in the first round.

“Chiefs always wake up. We can lose five games, but every time we see Pirates, we don’t want to lose against them.

“I will be out there; I think it’s going to be one of those tough matches, and Chiefs must just disappoint Pirates.

“Pirates can’t be winning the league; I want Sundowns to win the league, so Chiefs have to do the job.”

Chiefs points in the last five seasons

2024/25 finished ninth (32 points)

2023/24 finished tenth (36 points)

2022/23 finished fifth (44 points)

2021/22 finished fifth (47 points)

2020/21 finished eighth (36 points)