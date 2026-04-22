League title matters more than individual honour, says Appollis

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Oswin Appollis has insisted winning the coveted footballer of the season accolade was not in his mind; instead, the instrumental winger is prioritising helping Orlando Pirates win the league.

Appollis, who joined Pirates from Polokwane City at the start of the season, has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 11 goals, with eight assists, in as many games across all competitions.

The 24-year-old’s rich form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with many throwing his name in the hat for footballer of the season. “At the moment our focus is to win games as a group and share the ball as much as we can... That’s what the group has been doing,” he said during Pirates’ media open day at Rand Stadium yesterday.

“The player of the season award is not in mind at the moment...my job is to score goals for the team, help the team win and achieve goals. Our goal is to win the league, that’s all.”

Appollis is expected to play a big role in Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, having scored in the first round when Bucs thumped Amakhosi 3-0 at the same venue in February. “The previous derby was exciting, and I’m expecting this one to be even more exciting. We were confident in the first derby and this one won’t be easy.”

The Buccaneers are top of the table, leading second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by two points, with the Brazilians – who have won the past eight championships − still having two games in hand.

Even so, Appollis didn’t want to discuss how dropping points against Amakhosi would affect their title chances. “We are focusing on one game at a time, and for now we are focused on Sunday and not on the bigger scheme of things,” he said.

Appollis also reflected on how they recovered from the setbacks of drawing against Siwelele and Richards Bay in the past few weeks. Pirates thumped AmaZulu 3-0 at home in their last outing on Saturday.

“Obviously we were very disappointed, dropping points but we’ve spoken to say, ‘we must continue going, the league isn’t over’. So, we just take it one game at a time. Most importantly, the boys have learnt to take the chances we create,” he said.

Sowetan