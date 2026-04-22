Makhanya tips Pirates to do the job against Chiefs

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Odds mean nothing when it comes to the meeting between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, whose clashes are bigger than just league points but rather about pride and bragging rights as Soweto giants.

The Buccaneers will host Amakhosi at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Bucs legend and former SA-Under 23 and Bafana Bafana winger Joseph “Dukuduku” Makhanya told Sowetan that on the day of the meeting, all bets are off because neither side wants to lose.

The rivalry, which began on January 24 1970, is widely regarded as one of the most intensely contested and popular derbies in Africa. Pirates won that first derby 6-4. They will meet for the 185th time on Sunday.

“If you check now how things stand, odds favour Pirates — but we all know anything can happen on the day. The better-prepared team wins,” said the former winger, who played from 2000 until 2011 and is understood to have been instrumental in bringing players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi into the first team.

“Pirates must keep it safe so they don’t get caught in transition — find proper balance in attack and defence. Their attack is very fluid. Any player can score," added Makhanya, who once beat Chiefs’ trusted goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi in a derby.

“They must also avoid conceding because that throws the game plan out the window. You then have to chase the game.”

Chiefs can’t be taken lightly, he warned.

“There is no better match for them to regroup than winning the derby. It’s a tricky match for both teams — but you want to fancy Pirates emerging victorious, based on fluid movements up front.”

Sowetan