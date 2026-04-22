Teko Modise tips Pirates to win Soweto derby but still lose the title to Downs

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Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg earlier this year. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Retired Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Teko Modise has tipped Bucs to win Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, albeit insisting the Brazilians will still clinch what would be their ninth league title on the trot.

Pirates humiliated Chiefs 3-0 in the latest derby in February at FNB Stadium and Amakhosi will be eager to avoid what would be their sixth straight league defeat against their biggest rivals at the same venue on Sunday (3pm).

Modise sees the Sea Robbers winning 2-1.

“Pirates were dominant in the previous derby and Chiefs were literally humiliated. With the quality and form Pirates are in, I see a 2-1 win for them,” Modise said at a Lays event in Sandton on Tuesday night.

As much as he thinks they will beat Chiefs, Modise isn’t convinced that Pirates will be able to end Sundowns’ dominance as far as winning the league is concerned.

“Sundowns understand the pressure that comes with being at the top, understanding that you can’t lose a game, you can’t drop points. I think with all the experience and quality, Sundowns will surpass any team in South Africa. They are able to rotate the squad and still grind out results,” Modise stated.

“If you look at Pirates, even the technical team, nobody has won the league [in fact, Deon Hotto won the league with Bidvest Wits in the 2016/17 season], so it’s very difficult for them to find ways how they can do it. Sundowns have the advantage.”

Having won this award twice (in the 2007/08 and 2008/09 seasons), Modise also weighed in on the footballer of the season debate, tipping Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng and the Sundowns pair of Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena as potential winners. He suggested Golden Arrows’ Siyanda Ndlovu had an outside chance.

“As things stand, Rele has a good 2026, but if you look holistically at people who have been consistent, Aubrey Modiba has been, Teboho Mokoena has been. Of course Rele’s numbers are crazy ... he’s a player you can’t really forget. I just hope Ndlovu from Arrows comes back [after missing the past few games due to an injury],” Modise said.