Who’ll win the battle between Bucs and Downs?

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The Betway Premiership has reached the final stretch, and attention will be firmly fixed on frontrunners Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as they go for broke in the championship title race.

The Buccaneers, who have five matches left, and the Brazilians, with seven games to play, are involved in a two-horse race for the title, and the stage is set for what is expected to be an enthralling sprint to the finishing line over the coming weeks.

The positive factor for both teams is that there are no disruptions because they will not be involved in the Nedbank Cup final at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on May 2, where Durban City takes on TS Galaxy.

Sundowns still have the serious matter of the two-legged Champions League final against AS Far of Morocco on May 15 and 24 on their minds after the conclusion of the domestic programme.

Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas on the title race with Pirates.



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The Brazilians (56 points from 23 games) go into the Premiership’s final stretch with little separating them from Pirates (58 from 25), who have a slender two-point lead but have played two matches more than Sundowns.

In such a tight race, Bucs − who had dropped points in recent weeks with draws against Siwelele FC (1-1) and Richards Bay (2-2) − could not slip up again this past weekend and responded by convincingly brushing aside AmaZulu 3-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Discussions among football fans have centred on which of the two leading teams have the advantage that will prove decisive in the coming weeks before the league’s conclusion on May 23, when there is going to be little room for error.

After beating Espérance Tunis 1-0 in Saturday’s semifinal second leg to seal their place with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline in the final of the Champions League, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said his focus is on their league match against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus on Wednesday.

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📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/pZ1LUPecmf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 18, 2026

The fixture comes at the start of a busy domestic programme for Downs, as they are scheduled to play seven league matches in 18 days to conclude their domestic season before the Champions League final.

“My focus is on Stellenbosch on Wednesday and nothing more,” Cardoso said.

“After the Stellenbosch match it’s Richards Bay [on Saturday] and then it’s Polokwane City back-to-back, [Kaizer] Chiefs and Siwelele. That’s what we have to do − seven matches in less than 21 days. We will do it.”

Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas said the battle is on with Pirates, but they are taking every game as it comes.

Here's how the #BetwayPrem log looks ahead of Sundowns' match against Stellenbosch FC.#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/BjIVxMrDvZ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 20, 2026

“The guys [Pirates] are pushing us, but the most important thing is we have to focus on ourselves by taking every game seriously,” said the Bafana Bafana midfield destroyer.

Pirates’ programme is a bit less congested, apart from the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday. The derby will be followed by matches against Stellenbosch, Magesi and Durban City, and they end their campaign with a trip to Orbit College in Rustenburg.