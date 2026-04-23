Emotional Njekanye to watch his former boxer from stands

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Azinga Fuzile and trainer Mzamo Njekanye in New York for Fuzile's big fight at Madison Square Garden.

Azinga Fuzile’s return to Orient Theatre tomorrow night has evoked emotions from the boxer’s former trainer Mzamo Njekanye who was in Fuzile’s corner when he made his pro debut at that venue in 2014.

Their last assignment together at that venue was in 2018 when the gifted left hander won the Inter-Continental junior lightweight belt.

They are both from Duncan Village and Njekanye began training Fuzile from the age of eight.

Known as “Golden Boy”, Fuzile relocated to Jozi where he had a stint with Colin Nathan.

Fuzile rejoined Njekanye, who manned his corner in the IBF world title fight Fuzile lost on points to Kenichi Ogawa at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 27, 2021.

Fuzile is now under the guidance of Zolani Tete and Andile Mofu who will bark instructions tomorrow when he takes on two-weight SA junior lightweight holder, Asanda Gingqi, but in a non-title 10-rounder.

It will be Fuzile’s re-appearance at the iconic venue near the beach as a profound act of transforming himself where it all began.

Trained by Mnyamezeli Shosha and Miniyakhe Sityata, Gingqi is rated No 26 by the WBC.

Their match-up has generated so much excitement that some fans could be turned back. That venue can accommodate 1,500 seated fans.

I won’t lie and say I am not feeling the pain of not being in Azinga’s corner, but my heart is pure; I wish him all the best — Mzamo Njekanye

“I won’t lie and say I am not feeling the pain of not being in Azinga’s corner, but my heart is pure; I wish him all the best,” said Njekanye.

“Azinga is like my own son. This fight reminds me of when he defeated Mabhuti Sinyabi — the hype was the same. People had to be turned back; it was full.”

That bout was staged by Ayanda Xaba at the same venue.

So much was expected from Fuzile, especially after blowing away former world champions - Tshifhiwa Munyai and Malcolm Klassen.

But his achievements were a far cry from a boxer of his caliber.

He was alleged to be living the wayward life that ended many boxing careers, and teamed up with manager, Mlandeli Tengimfene, who has produced good results with naughty boxers.

They travelled to Kazakhstan in April last year, and Fuzile lost his fight on points to Sultan Zaurbek.

That was Fuzile’s third defeat from 18 fights with nine knockouts wins.

Gingqi tasted defeat in 2022 in his 10th fight since making his pro debut at Mdantsane Indoor Centre in 2018.

The former SA featherweight champion has since chalked up seven straight wins, including winning and successfully defending the junior lightweight belt three times.

Gingqi — who added the ABU belt — has knocked out nine of his 16 victims against one loss.

The main supporting bout features Moyisi Booi and David Nunez from Argentina in a battle for the IBF Intercontinental junior bantamweight title.

Current SA junior featherweight champion, Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem, will make his debut in the featherweight class against Congolese fighter Ardy Katompa.

The tournament — the seventh edition of a Celebration of Freedom and Democracy — will be organised by Matiti’s award-winning Xaba Promotion.

The action will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan