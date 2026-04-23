LISTEN | Beganovic exits TS Galaxy proud despite missing cup final

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Adnan Beganovic, head coach of TS Galaxy, during the Betway Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and TS Galaxy at Athlone Stadium on March 5, 2025, in Cape Town. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Outgoing TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic says he is proud of what he has achieved during his three-and-a-half-year stay with the club.

Beganovic was appointed head coach of the Rockets in November 2024, after the resignation of Sead Ramovic. Before his promotion, he served as assistant coach at the club from December 2022.

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During his stay as head coach, he guided the team to a top-eight finish last season and the Nedbank Cup final, where they will face Durban City on May 2 in Polokwane.

I truly believed we could win the [Nedbank Cup] final. I had the opportunity to win the trophy, but the club decided to terminate the contract. — Adnan Beganovic

“It’s part of the job, you know; both sides decided [to terminate]. We talked about everything and agreed about anything, and also my wish was to leave the club,” Beganovic told Sowetan on Thursday.

“The only thing [is maybe I should have stayed until the final], but what I think about is that game; in one day, we had one meeting, and then I sat with the chairman [Tim Sukazi], but after how we played our league matches, he felt he needed to change something.

“But yes, it is so painful [to leave before the final], but it’s like that. You know I truly believed we could win the final. I had the opportunity to win the trophy, but the club decided to terminate the contract.”

His exit follows a challenging period for the club, which has undergone significant squad changes over the past year, during which they have sold several key players.

Beganovic admitted that it affected the results after losing Khulumani Ndamane and Puso Dithejane, among others.

“You know how many players we sold and where we finished last season. Even this season, with two Fifa bans and the key players we lost, in the end, the responsibility is on the coach,” he said.

“It’s the main reason why we can’t play both the cup and the league because we lost crucial players at crucial moments and we didn’t replace them with the same quality.”

The 43-year-old Bosnian also took the opportunity to thank Sukazi and wished the club well.

“I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Tim Sukazi, because I know everything he does to set up the club every year, and I know how much he likes and loves the club and the people around. It was my pleasure to work with him for three-and-a-half years. I believe in the future we will have the opportunity to work together again.”