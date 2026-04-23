Petersen wants to make amends after missing first derby

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Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs warms up during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 football match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at Soccer City in Johannesburg on 1 October 2025 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Having missed the first Soweto derby due to injury, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen wants to make amends by producing a good performance and helping his side beat Orlando Pirates when they meet at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Petersen missed the first derby in February, where Amakhosi were thumped 3-0 by the Buccaneers.

But after returning in time for the Glamour Boys and keeping two clean sheets against TS Galaxy and Polokwane City, he is pleased that he is available to face Pirates.

“Very disappointing obviously, not being able to be part of the first derby I was looking forward to. But it’s part of football, it’s part of life,” Petersen told the media after the press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“Obviously, now coming back, it has been good and some good results are coming in and I’m definitely looking forward to the next derby.

“Everyone wants to play. For me, it is an opportunity for everyone to go out and enjoy the occasion and also go out to show what you are capable of, not only as an individual but as a team.”

With Pirates fighting for the league title, the 31-year-old insists he doesn’t view this match as a title blow for them should they win, as they are also chasing their own targets of finishing in the top three.

“For us, we are not seeing this game as an opportunity for us to title blow or anything like that, for us it is important for our race and what we want to achieve and that is finishing as high as possible in the table,” he said.

“It’s to go out and win this game for our reasons, not title blow or anything like that.”

Petersen has been the mastermind behind Chiefs’ solidity at the back, keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets in 19 games this season.

“Probably one of the best, if not the best. I think this season has been a special one for me. It’s been a good one.

“I had a good start to the season and also, I’ve learnt a lot especially from last season. Things didn’t go well [last season] but we ended up winning the Nedbank Cup, but in terms of the league and all of that, I felt a little bit disappointed; the season was disappointing, we conceded a lot of goals, silly errors.

“It was important for me to do introspection and obviously sit down with goalkeeper coaches with my fellow goalkeepers to make sure come this season, whoever plays, we are ready mentally and physically.”

Sowetan