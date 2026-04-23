Sibisi downplays Bucs’ recent derby dominance

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Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi insists that their recent dominance over Kaizer Chiefs in the league will count for nothing when the two Soweto heavyweights meet again at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi insists that their recent dominance over Kaizer Chiefs in the league will count for nothing when the two Soweto heavyweights meet again at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Title-chasing Pirates have won the last five league derbies against Chiefs — their best-ever Soweto derby run — and humiliated them 3-0 in their last match at the same venue in February.

We know we have to deliver. — Nkosinathi Sibisi

“This sort of a game is something special, regardless of previous results,” Sibisi said. “They [previous results] don’t matter...they count for nothing. What matters is what you do on the day, you know, because no one will ever remember if we’ve beaten Chiefs, you know, nine consecutive times [in fact, it’s six times in the league]

“But you know, coming to the game on Sunday, if we don’t win that game, people will remember that game to say ‘you guys didn’t deliver’. So, for us it’s just important to go out there and do our best, and I am sure, on the day, if we do our best, it will be good enough to win and get three points.”

“Bhodlela”, as the Pirates captain is affectionately nicknamed, also urged his teammates to have a top mentality on the day, suggesting a defeat would prove detrimental to their title hopes.

“For us as players the mentality has to be spot-on because it’s not your normal game, and it’s a game of consequences. We know we have to deliver,” Sibisi noted.

Pirates thumped AmaZulu 3-0 in their last league fixture at home last Saturday. However, before that, Bucs dropped crucial points when they played draws against Siwelele and Richards Bay at home and away, respectively.

“I think for us, just like in life, we suffer setbacks. You mentioned the draws we played against Siwelele and Richards Bay, but it’s how you move forward, how you pick yourselves up, that is important,” Sibisi said.