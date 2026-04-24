Baroka vow to win remaining four games to survive

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LEBOWAKGOMO, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 02: Tlisane Motaung of Baroka FC during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Baroka FC and Cape Town City at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

With four matches left in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and still rooted at the bottom of the table with 19 points, Baroka coach Tlisane Motaung says they have no choice but to treat their remaining fixtures like cup finals.

Baroka trail 14th-placed Midlands Wanderers by nine points, meaning they will have to win all their remaining fixtures to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

It’s a daunting task as three of their remaining matches are against teams fighting for promotion − Kruger United (Sunday at home), Casric United (May 1 away) and Cape Town City (May 10 away). Their last match is at home against Upington City.

On Sunday, they host log leaders Kruger at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium at 3pm, desperate for three points.

“We have to fight and try and get the three points in the remaining games to get out of trouble. We have to do that,” Motaung said.

“That’s the only thing that is left for us. It needs everyone committed, from players, especially playing at home. Under these conditions, you need that 12th man to support us.”

Despite facing the daunting task of trying to save the team from relegation, Motaung maintains that they still have belief.

They drew 1-1 with Gomora United at home on Wednesday.

“We still have belief, we are going to keep on fighting. You can see even this game we fought, yes, we might have missed a couple of chances, especially the penalty, but you can’t fault the issue of fighting spirit,” he said

Kruger beat Cape Town City 2-1 at home and will be eager to follow that with a victory and maintain their lead at the top of the table. They lead second-placed Hungry Lions by five points.

Hungry Lions will visit Gomora at Malamulele Stadium, also on Sunday, eager to put pressure on Kruger at the summit of the table.

Fixtures (all matches will start at 3pm)

Tomorrow: Upington v Pretoria University, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Lerumo v Highbury, Dobsonville; Bees v CPT City, KaNyamazane; Leopards v Milford, Thohoyandou; Leicesterford v Casric, Lucas Moripe.

Sunday: Wanderers v Venda, Mpumalanga; Gomora v Hungry Lions, Malamulele; Baroka v Kruger, Mafori Mphahlele.