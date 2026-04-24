Ben Youssef promises to end derby losing streak with a better Chiefs

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After suffering a disappointing 0-3 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby in February, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says they have corrected what went wrong during that loss as they prepare for the return match.

Pirates and Chiefs will square off at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm), with the Buccaneers coming into this game having won their last five fixtures against Amakhosi.

With the Glamour Boys chasing a top-three finish and wanting to end their losing streak to Pirates in the league, Ben Youssef said they are heading into this fixture without pressure and ready to put on a good show.

“When the full squad is ready and all of them are with us and ready to play, you saw the performance in the last five and six games was there and the results were there,” he said after the derby press conference in Johannesburg yesterday.

“People are enjoying the football that we play. The most important thing in football is that when you start to win, you have to continue in this positive way.

“This week, all the players are performing very well. They are fighting. Everyone wants to show that they are ready to play this game, and it’s normal; it is one of the biggest fixtures in the year. We are preparing to keep the team in the best moment to come back with the three points.”

The Glamour Boys are in good form, winning five matches in a row, before drawing against Polokwane City in their last match.

Ben Youssef is drawing confidence from that run. “For us, the pressure that comes from last season and we said we are building the team. And the first thing we discussed was to come back and play continental football and we did it,” he said.

“We don’t have pressure. The most important thing is our players must be ready mentally, physically and technically for Sunday to win the game. If we’re ready, we don’t care about the opponents.”

Sowetan