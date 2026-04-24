Ouaddou urges Bucs to treat derby with ‘humility’

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Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou wants his troops to approach Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs with humility, having thumped Amakhosi 3-0 in the previous derby in February.

Pirates and Chiefs will meet for the 185th time at FNB Stadium (3pm). Log leaders Pirates are viewed as favourites, having won the last five league fixtures against Amakhosi, who aim to consolidate their third spot on the table.

“In sport and in this job [of being a coach] you need a lot of humility. Once you reach the target and stop working, that’s the beginning of the end. So, we approach this derby with a lot of humility, not thinking too much about the result of the previous derby,” Ouaddou said at Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg yesterday.

“Sunday is another game, different context, different environment, Kaizer Chiefs have been in a very good shape over the last six games [where they won five and drew one], but we focus on ourselves and how we want to attack that game.”

The Pirates coach, who will oversee his second Soweto derby on Sunday after winning his maiden in February, insisted that every player will be vital on Sunday, also lauding the support their fans have been giving them this season.

“We will need everybody; players who will start, the impact players from the bench and our fans as well. Our fans have been fantastic since the beginning of the season...they are our 12th man and we feel that when our fans are behind us, we fly,” Ouaddou stated.

Heading into this fixture, Pirates have scored an impressive 17 goals in their last five league fixtures, where they won three times with two stalemates, with Rele Mofokeng scoring six times and bagging two assists. Ouaddou has chalked their rich scoring form to good attitude and bravery.

“They didn’t change their attitude and now they’ve been brave and fantastic since the beginning of the season. You can see that our team never gives up from the beginning until the end.

“I think you’re going to see a well-organised team that is going to make a lot of runs and play with a lot of intensity in the derby,” the Pirates coach stated.

Sowetan