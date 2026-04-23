Vilakazi reckons Downs will boost Bafana by claiming CAF crown

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi believes nothing will stop the club from achieving a second CAF Champions League title this time.

Masandawana will face Morocco’s AS Far in the final next month as they look to go one better than the defeat they suffered to Egyptians Pyramids in the decider last year.

They reached the final after beating Esperance 2-0 on aggregate in the semifinal at the weekend.

Vilakazi was not part of the Sundowns squad that won the 2016 title, as he was cup-tied because he had already represented now-defunct Bidvest Wits in the same competition.

“I think the past weekend, we saw how much Sundowns gave us hope. I think this season is a very different feeling of getting closer. I think if there has to be a season, this is the one. They can perform and not only perform but give the fear factor in terms of their competitors,” Vilakazi said.

“It’s been amazing, so I think it’s just now being in the final and I think the famous coach who mentored me once said, ‘if they win the final, they might as well take it.”

With the majority of Sundowns players set to dominate Bafana Bafana during the Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by Mexico, USA and Canada, Vilakazi also feels winning the continental title will boost the national team ahead of the tournament.

“Not only Sundowns, but they are representing SA, which on its own is going to be very massive. Also embracing the space where they find themselves in because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“They have been knocking, so it might be it now. This time, they have to go and smash the door just to be on the other side.”