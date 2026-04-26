Sharma shows why India will be a threat at T20 World Cup

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Deepti Sharma celebrates the dismissal of Tumi Sekhukhune at the Wanderers on Saturday. Sharma took 5/20.

India produced a strong all-round display on Saturday, led by the brilliant Deepti Sharma, that showed why they will be one of the main contenders at the T20 World Cup.

The ODI world champions, finally put together a good finish with the bat and then broke through early with the ball against the Proteas’ top order, with Sharma leading the way in a 14-run victory at a chilly Wanderers, where most fans were wrapped up in winter woolies.

“I just focused on my lines and lengths,” said Sharma, who picked up 5/20, which included the vital wicket of Sune Luus.

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The South African opener scored 40 off only 24 balls and was primarily responsible for South Africa’s fast start in pursuit of 186. Luus was bowled by a delivery that kept low in the ninth over leaving South Africa on 76/2.

A middle order, which had not batted much in the first three games, couldn’t cope with Sharma’s nagging accuracy, collapsed, with South Africa losing 6/32 in 28 balls. “The bowlers focused on bowling the right areas, which would give us the result,” said Sharma.

The game got away from the South Africans in the last six overs of India’s innings, with Sharma and Richa Ghosh sharing a partnership of 65 off just 38 balls for the sixth wicket. India had started solidly again, but whereas in the previous three matches, they’d tripped over themselves in the last five overs with the bat on Saturday, Sharma, who made 36 off 26 balls and Ghosh with 35 off 18 deliveries, put the match beyond South Africa’s reach.

“If we’d taken our chances in the field we could have chased 10 to 20 runs less,” said Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt. She missed the stumps when attempting to run out opposite number Harmanpreet Kaur, who was on seven at the time and went on to make 22, while Chloe Tryon dropped Jemimah Rodrigues on 18, with the Indian batter top scoring with 43.

The highlight for the Proteas was a solid all-round showing from Eliz-Mari Marx, who started in place of Nadine de Klerk and picked up 2/28 and then thumped an unbeaten 21 off 13 balls.

“I take great pride in this, it was a good personal performance,” said the 23-year-old, whose previous T20 International came against England in November 2024. “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes and it is good to see that pay off.

“I’m competing with a lot of all-rounders; Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, which is difficult. But those are players and people I look up to also. It is a privilege to compete with players of that class,” said Marx.

Wolvaardt was pleased to have another all-rounder, putting their name into the hat for World Cup selection. “Obviously, she got an opportunity today, and really took it with both hands, she was great. I think that’s another exciting find. I’m happy to see how many exciting all-rounders we have come through.”