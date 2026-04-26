WATCH | Fake tickets detected as throngs make way to Soweto derby

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Soccer fans arrive at FNB Stadium before the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg, April 26 2026. Picture:

A smoother, less chaotic experience for fans was expected as they made their way in their thousands to FNB Stadium for Sunday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Having promised to employ stricter access measures after the February 28 derby heralded chaos, with almost 15,000 more fans gaining entry to the stadium, security was visibly reinforced for the Betway Premiership fixture.

SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar says entry into FNB Stadium has been smooth ahead of Chiefs vs Pirates, but officials have flagged attempts to use fake tickets at checkpoints.#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/5qRzyBS7s8 — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) April 26, 2026

Ticket checkpoints were implemented farther away from the stadium, with the SAPS and metro police stopping every car to check compliance. On the N17 off-ramp leading to Nasrec road, which has direct access to the stadium, this reporter witnessed police asking motorists and their passengers for their tickets to be scanned.

Minibus taxis carrying loads of fans were forced to offload on the side of the road for each person’s ticket to be checked.

Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar was evidently less stressed this time, confirming two hours before kick off he had not received complaints.

“We have managed to stem the problem by moving it far away from the stadium,” he told Sowetan just outside the match venue. “I’ve heard there are people who tried to use fake tickets but they are not anywhere close to here. So far it has worked (moving checkpoints).”

A metro police official told Sowetan cars would be allowed to go through without a parking ticket. “We stop them here (on the N17) and ask them to buy a parking ticket for R50. If you can’t, you have to turn back.”

Grobbelaar, however, couldn’t guarantee there would not be any problems. “We are hopeful that we’ve dealt with previous problems. We haven’t had complaints with The MyTicket system so far, but if more people come close to the stadium and break through the turnstiles, you never know,” he said.

Pirates, who beat Chiefs 3-0 in the last derby, will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premiership log, while Amakhosi aim to end a losing streak against their bitter rivals stretching five games.