Soweto derby drama shows it’s not a fashion show, but real rivalry

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Kamogelo Sebelebele scored for Orlando Pirates in their 1-1 draw against KaizerChiefs ,is challenged by Bradley Cross in the Betway Premiership Soweto derby in FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Discounting the deplorable violence, snaking traffic jams and a long delay to kickoff, we can safely say for the first time in a while we were served a real Soweto derby on Sunday.

From Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef threatening to walk out of the press conference because he had been made to wait to Abdeslam Ouaddou, his Orlando Pirates counterpart, having a full go at Amakhosi’s tactics, this past weekend’s derby was not mollycoddled in pretentious diplomatic language and platitudes.

As the away coach, Ben Youssef fired the first salvo by branding the pre-match brawl — apparently sparked by Pirates officials encroaching onto Chiefs’ half during warmup, forcing Chiefs security officials to fight back — a “shame” for SA football.

He told the press conference he had received calls from people fearing for his safety, adding Pirates could not want “to win the league in this manner”.

Ouaddou delivered an equally brutal assessment of Amakhosi, accusing them of wanting the break his players’ legs and of setting the team solely for a draw which, he said, was sad for a big team.

For too long, despite its undeniable popularity, the derby has lost its lustre as a meaningful rivalry, diluted in the main by Chiefs and Pirates sharing sponsorship, and both sets of fans able to enjoy each other’s company in the terraces.

As the club owners have previously acknowledged, this newfound unity went some way in easing the tension of the past, which in some cases ended in tragic injury or death.

However, as Amakhosi and the Buccaneers forged closer relations, the rivalry was watered down; the coaches became too cautious in what they say, and the players turned too relatable, reducing SA’s biggest match into a friendly kickabout.

It was not the case on Sunday. Having lost meekly in the first clash in February, Chiefs selected a three-man midfield of Ox Mthethwa, Lebo Maboe and Siya Ndlovu with the purpose of halting Pirates’ attacking threat of Oswin Appollis, Rele Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi.

Chiefs didn’t initially succeed because they had to be bailed out by keeper Brandon Petersen, but that they scored first — through Pule Mmodi — was an indication their strategy bore fruit. It could well have yielded a bigger reward had Bradley Cross’ mistake not led to Kamogelo Sebelebele’s equaliser.

Unlike in previous matches, they also had a physical presence, and were prepared to take the fight to Pirates rather than turn the other cheek, in the same way their security fought off their Pirates counterparts pre kickoff. This may have come to a shock to Pirates, who for too long got used to bullying their rivals on and off the pitch.

The despicable pre-match commotion, which was mediated by the SA Police Service, must not only be condemned, but must be acted upon by PSL authorities. It can’t be swept under the carpet.

It may well be Sunday’s derby will be remembered for the off-field shenanigans and the 45-minute delay to kickoff, but the on-field tension and the frankness of the coaches in the post-match presser were exemplary of what the Soweto derby has missed over the years. A bitter rivalry forged over 50 years can no longer be compared to a fashion show or the Durban July. And that’s exactly how derbies should be.