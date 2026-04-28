‘I’m ready to succeed Beganovic’: Parker

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TS Galaxy interim coach Bernard Parker believes he is ready to take a big step in his career and guide the club to success in the Nedbank Cup final and the remaining matches in the league.

Parker has been tasked with guiding the club to victory in the final when they meet Durban City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, after the club parted ways with Adnan Beganovic last week.

He says he will do his best to make sure he achieves that target and is not thinking about getting the permanent job just yet.

“Me observing, doing a lot behind the scenes and working together with the coaches at the club and the confidence and the trust that the chairman [Tim Sukazi] has put in me, really makes me proud of myself,” Parker told the media ahead of the final.

“That’s what I look at for myself and feel that now I have what it takes, and the chairman is showing that to me.

“And with the players responding to that, I believe I’m ready to make sure that I go out there with the rest of the technical staff to make sure that we make history repeat itself.”

Having won the Nedbank Cup as a player with Kaizer Chiefs in 2013 when he scored the only goal against now-defunct SuperSport United, Parker has the opportunity to win it as a coach.

Since taking over as interim coach last week, Parker, 40, revealed where he has been working to improve the team.

“With everything that has been happening, we do have quality, we do have the energy and the character, most importantly, to turn things around,” he said.

“And now with the short space of time, we had to make sure that we get the players back to their best and also, in the meantime, lift the mood in the camp, lift the spirit of the players.

“And also at the same time, point to areas where we lack, which is conceding, and also how we can create chances.

“It’s not easy for any coach to try to change things around in a short space of time, but I’m very happy that we have sorted things out and I brought the change in terms of how I want to make sure we look more solid, more secure and structured.”

He was happy with the response of the players ahead of the final.

Sowetan