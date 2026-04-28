Kruger coach lauds senior players’ role as promotion beckons

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Needing just two points to gain automatic promotion to the Premier Soccer League, Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya has stressed the important role senior players have in the team.

Kruger thumped bottom-placed Baroka 3-0 away over the weekend to cement their top spot in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC). Kruger boasts a number of seasoned campaigners such as Celimpilo Ngema, Khethukuthula Ndlovu, Ntsikelelo Nxadi, Wandisile Letlabika, Ntsako Makhubela and Sipho Sibiya, among others.

“Having experienced players like we have is very important at this stage of the season,” Mongoya explained.

“You need them more than ever now because the youngsters get too excited when things are like this and they lose their heads.

“The senior players have played a critical role... your Ngemas and your Ndlovus have carried the team. Even those who are not playing, they have been playing a big role in the dressing room, pushing the young ones.”

Mongoya credited his technical panel for the brilliant season they’ve been having. The Village Boys sit top of the table, having lost just four of their 27 MFC games to date, with 16 wins and seven draws. They are eight points ahead of second-placed Milford.

“It’s been a tough journey but nice at the same time,” Mongoya said.

“We needed to restructure the team. I have one of the best technical teams in the division; they’re very hard-working. That has been the difference. [Our impending promotion] is mainly because of the hard work everyone has put in.”

Kruger’s next game is against Black Leopards at home on Saturday, while their last two fixtures are against Gomora United and provincial rivals The Bees’ away and home games, respectively.

Results

Midlands 1-0 Venda; Gomora 2-1 Lions; Baroka 0-3 Kruger; Upington 2-2 AmaTuks; Lerumo 0-1 Highbury; Bees 0-0 CPT City; Leopards 0-1 Milford; Leicesterford 2-1 Casric