Ouaddou relieved as Bucs stay on top after Soweto derby stalemate

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is relieved that their title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns played to a goalless draw against Richards Bay on the same day that Bucs dropped two points during their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

After Sunday’s drama, the Buccaneers are still top of the table with 59 points and lead second-placed Sundowns, who have played a game less, by a single point.

Had Sundowns defeated Bay, it would have meant the Brazilians leading them by two points with a game in hand.

Ouaddou was disappointed with the two points dropped in the title race, but after Sundowns drew later in the evening, he was relieved that they still remained in the lead.

“Let’s wait and see how the other results go,” Ouaddou said.

“The show must go on, and like I’ve always said, we will keep playing until the last day, minute, or second. We are here.”

The Buccaneers dropped 11 points this year after drawing with Sekhukhune United, Siwelele, Richards Bay and now Chiefs, while losing to Sundowns.

We will keep playing until the last day, minute, or second. We are here. — Abdeslam Ouaddou

One of their problems is their failure to turn the game around when they are a goal down — the case in all those matches this season.

After Pule Mmodi opened the scoring early on for Chiefs, Kamogelo Sebelebele equalised late in the second half.

Ouaddou said his players are showing character despite not winning once they are a goal down.

“If you look at the majority of statistics in the world, the first team that scores also has a lot of chances to win the game.

“I think many times this season against Siwelele, Richards Bay and tonight [Sunday], we conceded early [in the first half]. My boys gave their best in terms of personality and character to come back. You know, when you concede a goal, you need to take risks and leave some space to create chances, and this is what we did.

“I think we have to give them credit for that, and maybe if the game had gone a little bit further, we would have scored.”

Pirates’ next game is on May 5 away to Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium.