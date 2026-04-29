Chiefs could hit 50-point mark after five tough seasons

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Aden Mccarthy of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on April 12, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will be determined to hit the 50-point mark for the first time since the 2019/20 season when they face draw kings Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Amakhosi are three points away from reaching 50 points, a feat they last achieved under coach Ernst Middendorp five seasons ago when they lost the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day to settle for second spot.

Chiefs head into this fixture against Siwelele, who boasts most draws (11) in the league, high in morale, as they are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, with five wins and two draws, which came in their last two outings against Polokwane City and their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi defender Aden McCarthy has urged his teammates to guard against underestimating Siwelele, remarking that the team managed a draw against title-chasing Pirates at Orlando Amstel Arena a few weeks ago. Siwelele have one win in their last five league matches with three draws and a defeat.

“Siwelele are a good team... they managed to get a draw against Pirates, so we should not underestimate them. We expect a good tough game,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, going into this fixture, Chiefs have five players in Flavio Silva, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Mthethwa sitting on three yellow cards, meaning they are one booking away from suspension.

Amakhosi visit Mamelodi Sundowns in their next fixture next Wednesday, and these five players will have to avoid being cautioned against Siwelele to feature in that game.

Two weeks ago, Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze didn’t use midfield enforcer Ndlovu against Polokwane at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, fearing that he’d accumulate his third yellow and miss what was a high-stakes Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Ndlovu was not booked in the derby, meaning he’s still one caution away from a one-game suspension. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs coaches will again spare some of these players against Siwelele to make sure they are not suspended for the Sundowns showdown.

Sowetan