Key facts ahead of underdogs final between Galaxy and Durban City

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TS Galaxy are crowned champions during the Nedbank Cup final match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

With the Nedbank Cup synonymous with upsets, it’s no surprise that this year’s final will be contested by less-fancied teams, Durban City and TS Galaxy, at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Here are a few facts about the Cup and the two sides.

Galaxy won the cup in 2019 when they were still a second-tier side, stunning the mighty Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 courtesy of a late penalty from Zakhele Lepasa at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Then-lower league side Baroka stunned Chiefs in the quarterfinals, winning 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Baroka, then in the Vodacom League, came from behind to win with goals from Tom Ndlovu in the 44th minute and Thobani Mncwango in the 90th minute, overturning Knowledge Musona’s 36th-minute goal. Baroka were eventually beaten by Black Leopards, who were playing in the second tier, in the semis.

In 2009, the University of Pretoria reached the final as an NFD outfit. En route to the final, they upset Chiefs 4-3 in the last 16, then beat fellow top-flight sides Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town in the quarterfinals and semis, respectively. University of Pretoria were eventually beaten by Swallows in the final, losing 1-0.

Maluti FET College, a third-tier side, thumped the mighty Orlando Pirates 4-1 in the first round back in 2013.

The winner of the Nedbank Cup qualifies for the CAF Confederation Cup, and also pockets R7m.

Both coaches in this year’s final, Durban City’s Pitso Dladla and Bernard Parker of Galaxy, are caretakers.

Sowetan